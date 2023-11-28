Headlines

Meet Arnold Dix, tunnelling expert who helped in rescuing 41 trapped workers inside Uttarkashi tunnel

Bhutani Infra sells all retail units of new Noida project within 12 hours of launch

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma outranks Messi, Ronaldo in Wikipedia searches

Bollywood's biggest flop, made in Rs 20 crore, earned only Rs 40 lakh, director didn't make another film, now he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhutani Infra sells all retail units of new Noida project within 12 hours of launch

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma outranks Messi, Ronaldo in Wikipedia searches

Indian batters with centuries in T20Is

Surprising health benefits of Gajar Ka Halwa

Teams qualified for T20I World Cup 2024 so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Bollywood's biggest flop, made in Rs 20 crore, earned only Rs 40 lakh, director didn't make another film, now he...

India’s highest paid actor hasn't given a hit in years, charged Rs 275 crore for a film, then gave back-to-back flops

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood's biggest flop, made in Rs 20 crore, earned only Rs 40 lakh, director didn't make another film, now he...

This film made only Rs 40 lakh at the box office despite a sizable budget and two stars in the lead roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Covid-19 pandemic spelled doom for several films across the world as theatres closed in 2020. In India, the Hindi film industry was hit the hardest. Even as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries bounced back the followng year, it took Bollywood a little longer to recover. In the meantime, several big and small films suffered as audiences were reluctant to return to theatres. Deleayed releases, restrictions, social distancing requirements, and recurring waves of the pandemic tanked several films. Among them was this one dark comedy that ended up becoming Hindi cinema’s biggest disaster.

Bollywood’s biggest flop ever

Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar began production back in 2017. The film, which starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the titular roles, was slated to be released in March 2020. But as the Covid-19 situation worsened in February and March, the makers decided to postpone the release till May. Soon after, several lockdowns and shutting of cinema halls for months pushed the release date further. Eventually, the film released on March 19, 2021. However, given the restrictions in place and the return of Covid in the second wave later that month, the film found no takers. Made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar made only Rs 40 lakh net in India and Rs 58 lakh worldwide. This 2% return of investment is one of the worst in Indian cinema history.

How Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s box office failure affected its team

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar did hamper the careers of both its lead actors but they did manage to bounce back. Arjun Kapoor saw a few more setbacks with Kuttey, Ek Villain Returns, and The Lady Killer. But he is now reportedly playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Similarly, Parineeti also suffered the box office failures of Saina and Code Name: Tiranga, but is now working with Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic. Director Dibakar Banerjee, however, has not directed a film since the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, making it his longest break between two films since he started with Khosla Ka Ghosla in 2006. His next, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, will release in 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

Union Minister Amit Shah alleges BRS, Congress of having 'secret understanding', says 'any vote for...'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's leaked pregnancy test shows she and Vicky Jain are....

Big trouble for Gautam Singhania amid feud with Nawaz Modi as Raymond’s independent directors urged to…

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 list of winners: Scoop, Jubilee, Dahaad win big; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma bag top acting honours

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE