Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...

Bollywood's veteran paparazzo revealed why they papped Taimur Ali Khan excessively, and when he decided to step back from invading their privacy.

Taimur Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son is the paparazzi's favourite. There was a phase when the Instagram feed was full of Taimur videos and photos. However, a veteran paparazzo agreed that they had invaded the family's privacy, and went too regressive in capturing Taimur's photos and videos.

Varinder Chawla, the second-generation Bollywood paparazzo, shared his thoughts about Kareena, Saif and Taimur on a podcast with Ishan. In the conversation, Chawla said that there was a time when if they didn’t post pictures of Taimur, they would get comments, ‘Aaj Taimur ka photo nahin aaya.’ Their DMs would be flooded with queries. He also added that the paparazzi started clicking Taimur because Kareena and Saif initially allowed it. When the pictures went viral, they began clicking his photos obsessively because netizens and fans adored him

Chawla appreciated Kareena for never saying 'no' to a photographer and would pose for them happily. Talking about the excessive Taimur spotting, Chawla said, "We would spot Taimur outside their residence, and she had no objection. Demand badh gayi thi ki, toh hum kya karte? 24 ghante uske peeche rehna shuru kar diya tha. Woh school ja raha hota tha toh uske peeche jaate the, tuition ja raha hota tha toh tuition jaate the. We would follow him when we would be playing. Bacche ki personal life humlogon ne disturb karna shuru kar di thi. Tab unhone request kiya that ki kuch jagahon par aap mat ayiye, jaise school ya tuition (The demand increased so much that we began following him 24/7. Whether he was going to school or tuition, we were there. We even followed him while he played. We started disturbing the child’s personal life. That’s when they requested us to avoid certain places like school and tuition).

The photographer realised the invasion of Taimur's privacy when 40-50 people on bikes followed him. He said, "I noticed there were 40-50 people on bikes following him. Main hil gaya (I was shaken). I wondered, ‘Where did these 50 people come from?’ Someone told me, ‘Aage tamasha dekhiye (Just wait and watch).’ Some climbed onto the gates, and others surrounded his car as if they were going to attack him. I was scared and thought, ‘Nahin yaar, yeh galat hai (No, this is wrong).'”

Chawla further added that he received a call from Saif and requested to respect their privacy. "If I was so frightened, imagine what the family felt. Even Taimur’s nanny got worried. Saif called us and requested that we avoid following Taimur to school. That’s when we decided to respect their privacy. We set a limit and agreed not to cross that boundary. They have a personal life!"



Read: Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, handling trolls, reveals Salman Khan advised him 'you have to...' | Exclusive