Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in excise policy case

Who is Sikandar Yadvendu, the alleged mastermind of NEET scam, he is from...

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

Sabotage attempt on Indian creative triumph at Cannes by foreign competitor sparks outrage

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

Sabotage attempt on Indian creative triumph at Cannes by foreign competitor sparks outrage

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

Yoga poses to prevent, cure thyroid problems

5 signs that you have memory disorder 

Players to score century in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...

Meet star with no films, once worked as waiter; later became a sensation; now charges Rs 30 lakh per event; he is…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...

Bollywood's veteran paparazzo revealed why they papped Taimur Ali Khan excessively, and when he decided to step back from invading their privacy.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 06:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...
Saif Ali Khan with Taimur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Taimur Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son is the paparazzi's favourite. There was a phase when the Instagram feed was full of Taimur videos and photos. However, a veteran paparazzo agreed that they had invaded the family's privacy, and went too regressive in capturing Taimur's photos and videos. 

Varinder Chawla, the second-generation Bollywood paparazzo, shared his thoughts about Kareena, Saif and Taimur on a podcast with Ishan. In the conversation, Chawla said that there was a time when if they didn’t post pictures of Taimur, they would get comments, ‘Aaj Taimur ka photo nahin aaya.’ Their DMs would be flooded with queries. He also added that the paparazzi started clicking Taimur because Kareena and Saif initially allowed it. When the pictures went viral, they began clicking his photos obsessively because netizens and fans adored him

Chawla appreciated Kareena for never saying 'no' to a photographer and would pose for them happily. Talking about the excessive Taimur spotting, Chawla said, "We would spot Taimur outside their residence, and she had no objection. Demand badh gayi thi ki, toh hum kya karte? 24 ghante uske peeche rehna shuru kar diya tha. Woh school ja raha hota tha toh uske peeche jaate the, tuition ja raha hota tha toh tuition jaate the. We would follow him when we would be playing. Bacche ki personal life humlogon ne disturb karna shuru kar di thi. Tab unhone request kiya that ki kuch jagahon par aap mat ayiye, jaise school ya tuition (The demand increased so much that we began following him 24/7. Whether he was going to school or tuition, we were there. We even followed him while he played. We started disturbing the child’s personal life. That’s when they requested us to avoid certain places like school and tuition).

The photographer realised the invasion of Taimur's privacy when 40-50 people on bikes followed him. He said, "I noticed there were 40-50 people on bikes following him. Main hil gaya (I was shaken). I wondered, ‘Where did these 50 people come from?’ Someone told me, ‘Aage tamasha dekhiye (Just wait and watch).’ Some climbed onto the gates, and others surrounded his car as if they were going to attack him. I was scared and thought, ‘Nahin yaar, yeh galat hai (No, this is wrong).'”

Chawla further added that he received a call from Saif and requested to respect their privacy. "If I was so frightened, imagine what the family felt. Even Taimur’s nanny got worried. Saif called us and requested that we avoid following Taimur to school. That’s when we decided to respect their privacy. We set a limit and agreed not to cross that boundary. They have a personal life!"

Read: Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, handling trolls, reveals Salman Khan advised him 'you have to...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SC to hear fresh petitions regarding NEET-UG 2024 exam cancellation today

Meet actress who became star at 18, one mistake in contract ruined her career, she said superstar sabotaged her, now...

Anil Kapoor opens up on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 instead of Salman Khan: ‘No one can replace him but...'

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh

This man owned Rs 248 crore necklace, first Indian to buy airplane, was wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement