With an estimated net worth of over Rs 1 lakh crore, Ronnie Screwvala is miles ahead of even India's richest actor, Shah Rukh Khan, who has a net worth of over Rs 6000 crores. Ronnie Screwvala, in fact, has more wealth than the combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

The Bollywood film industry is ruled by superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn; however, when it comes to wealth, there is one man who surpasses them all. The man we are talking about has been an active part of the film industry for many years, but is not an actor and, in terms of wealth, has left even the likes of Gulshan Kumar and Aditya Chopra behind. We are talking about none other than Ronnie Screwvala, an Indian entrepreneur, investor, and film producer, who enjoys a whopping net worth of $1.5 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore).

As per the 2025 edition of the Forbes Billionaire List, Ronnie Screwvala is the richest man in Bollywood and the only billionaire from the Indian film industry. Of the list, featuring 3,028 dollar billionaires worldwide, only 205 people were from India, with Ronnie Screwvala being the only man from Bollywood.

Ronnie Screwvala has also managed to surpass high-profile industry giants like Gulshan Kumar (around $900 million) and Aditya Chopra ($800 million), making him richer than some of the most significant film families in India.

Ronnie Screwvala, born in 1956, had humble beginnings. He was always keen on exploring entrepreneurship, and long before he accumulated a massive wealth, he started his road by simply founding a toothbrush manufacturing company.

Ronnie Screwvala is also credited for pioneering Cable TV in India (1981), especially in the metro cities and popular hotel chains.

In 1990, Ronnie Screwvala founded UTV, which went on to become one of India’s most influential entertainment companies, producing films like Swades, Rang De Basanti, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Delhi Belly, and Barfi! and TV shows like Shanti, Hip Hip Hurray, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Khichdi, and Shararat.

In a record-breaking deal in 2012, Ronnie Screwvala sold UTV to Disney. In 2017, he made a roaring comeback with RSVP Movies, backing critically acclaimed films like Kedarnath, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Sky Is Pink, and Sam Bahadur, among others.

Ronnie Screwvala is a seasoned entrepreneur and smart business investor who has spread his reach far beyond cinema. Apart from being a successful film producer, he is the co-founder of ed-tech platform UpGrad, investment firm Unilazer Ventures, and sports enterprise USports.

As for films, his most recent release was Azaad, starring Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty.