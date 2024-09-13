Bollywood's OG sex symbol, never became top heroine, worked with Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, left India for Pakistan when...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Raghav Chadha welcomes Arvind Kejriwal's bail by SC, says 'truth can be troubled but...'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood's OG sex symbol, never became top heroine, worked with Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, left India for Pakistan when...

This actress, who was Bollywood's original sex symbol could never become a top heroine.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Bollywood's OG sex symbol, never became top heroine, worked with Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, left India for Pakistan when...
Begum Para's still from bold photoshoot
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many actresses who dream to be stars, and lead heroines, end up being stuck to item numbers or to a sensuous image in the industry. One such actress, who was Bollywood’s original sex symbol, could never become a top heroine. 

The actress we are talking about started working at the age of 17 and became a star with her first film. However, after giving India’s first bold photoshoot, her career took an offseat. She is none other than Begum Para. Zubeda aka Begum Para was born in Jhelum (present-day Pakistan) to Mian Ehsanul-Haq, the Chief Justice of the kingdom of Bikaner. She fell in love with films as a teenager.

OIP-2024-09-13-T112606-060 

At the mere age of 17, Begum Para made her grand debut in Bollywood in the movie Chand. The film became a huge success, so much so that she started getting Rs 1500 a month. Right after this, Begum Para’s sister-in-law made a film Chhamia based on the novel Pygmalion, which starred her in the lead role. The film was also a huge success and Para signed a lot of films after this. 

She went on to star in several films like Sohni Mahiwal, Zanjeer, Ishwarlal, Neel Kamal alongside Raj Kapoor, Mehendi alongside Nargis, Suhaag Raat with Bharat Bhushan, however, due to her scandalous image, she couldn’t establish herself as a top heroine. 

In 1951, Begum Para posed for photographer James Burke for Life Magazine. This photoshoot created a stir in Bollywood and she became the first ever actress to give a bold photoshoot. Since then, she has been called the original sex symbol of Bollywood. 

The actress later got married to Dilip Kumar’s bother Nasir Khan and had three children, Lubna, Nadir, and actor Ayub Khan with him. However, after her husband’s death, she moved to Pakistan in 1975 to be with her family. 

She left films and stayed away from the limelight for 50 years before making her comeback to films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariyaa. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor but failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. In 2008, the actress died in her sleep and breathed her last at the age of 82.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Watch: Sai Pallavi grooves to 'Zingaat', 'Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding, video goes viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi grooves to 'Zingaat', 'Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding, video goes viral

Kareena Kapoor shares how Bollywood has changed in 24 years: 'This entire PR machinery dictates...'

Kareena Kapoor shares how Bollywood has changed in 24 years: 'This entire PR machinery dictates...'

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement