Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

'Sholay' is still considered one of the best films in Bollywood and has surely given a legendary status to one of the most successful father-son duos in Bollywood - GP Sippy and Ramesh Sippy.

You must have heard about many hit-and-flop father-and-son pairs in Bollywood. Today, we will tell you about a father-son duo who, in 1975, released a film that remains one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time. We are talking about none other than GP Sippy, the producer of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's iconic film 'Sholay', and his son Ramesh Sippy, the director of the cult classic.

GP Sippy is popular for producing many Bollywood blockbusters including 'Seeta Aur Geeta' (1972), 'Shaan' (1980), 'Saagar' (1985), 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' (1992), and last but not least, 'Sholay' (along with his son Ramesh Sippy).

Years passed, and the best year in the life of this father-son duo was 1975. A film was made that was out of the box, the name of the cult film is 'Sholay'. Every character in this movie won people's hearts. 'Sholay', made on a budget of Rs 3 crores, was the most expensive film of that era.

Though 'Sholay' received negative critical reviews and a mild response at the box office initially, positive word-of-mouth publicity helped it to become a box office success.

To this date, 'Sholay' remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, adjusted for inflation.

'Sholay' went on to make and break many records at the box office. One significant one was that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's 'Sholay was the Indian film with the longest theatrical run until Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995) broke its record of 286 weeks in 2001.

