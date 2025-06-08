Known for his love of fast cars, horses, designer clothes, and cigars, Feroz Khan's off-screen persona was as glamorous as his on-screen roles. The superstar valued leisure, family time, and personal space, and hence, never worked on Sundays.

Feroz Khan was a legendary Bollywood actor, director, and producer known for his flamboyant style and screen presence. Born in 1939, he delivered several blockbusters like Arzoo, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Khotey Sikkay, Kaala Sona, Dharmatma, Qurbani, Janbaaz, and Dayavan from 60s to 80s. Feroz was a trendsetter who brought a Western aesthetic and glamor to Indian cinema and was considered Bollywood's most stylish hero. He brought a suave, cosmopolitan charm to his larger-than-life characters of gangsters, playboys, or stylish antiheroes.

Feroz Khan lived a lavish lifestyle that mirrored his film persona. Known for his love of fast cars, horses, designer clothes, and cigars, his off-screen persona was as glamorous as his on-screen roles. He was mostly seen in well-tailored suits, cowboy hats, and leather jackets. As a filmmaker also, Khan ensured his stylish sensibilities reflected in every frame of his movies. Qurbani - the biggest hit that he produced, directed, and headlined - had fast cars, disco music, and slick visuals, unprecedented in Indian cinema at that time. The 1980 film also starred Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri and Kader Khan.

The superstar valued leisure, family time, and personal space, and hence, never worked on Sundays. He famously maintained this rule throughout his career, and even declined to work in Prakash Mehra's 1976 action comedy Hera Pheri as he didn't wish to work on Sunday shifts. The roles, which Mehra wanted Feroz and Amitabh Bachchan to play, were then ultimately played by Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, respectively.

Feroz Khan, who was often compared to international style icons like Clint Eastwood and Sean Connery, left a lasting impact on how masculinity, fashion, and glamour were portrayed in Bollywood, paving the way for future generations. Before he passed away in 2009 due to lung cancer, Khan's last on-screen character of RDX in the 2007 comedy Welcome also became iconic. His son Fardeen Khan is also a famous actor, but hasn't been able to achieve the same level of success as his father.

READ | Meet actor, whose three marriages ended in divorce, has five children, 66-year-old wants to have fourth marriage, all his ex-wives were...