Bollywood's most expensive film was released 25 years ago, had many superstars, made for Rs 30 crores, it could not recover its budget, producer was forced to..., movie was..

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have worked together in many films, one of them being Raja Chacha, directed by Anil Devgan, Ajay Devgn's cousin. Raja Chacha was all the more special for the Devgn family because it marked Ajay Devgn's debut as a film producer. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Rishi Kapoor, along with Sanjay Dutt in a special appearance, Raja Chacha was released in December 2009 with much anticipation. However, the film, upon its release, received mixed reviews from both fans and critics, leading it to flop at the box office. Raja Chacha, one of the most expensive films of the time, failed to recover its budget, causing the makers to suffer catastrophic losses. After the film flopped, Ajay Devgn had to work extra hard to recover the losses he made as a first-time producer.

Was Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Raju Chacha a hit or a flop?

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Raju Chacha starred Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Tiku Talsania, and Johnny Lever, among others. However, despite having such a successful starcast, the film flopped due to bad reviews. Raju Chacha, which was the most expensive Indian film made until then, was made on a budget of Rs 25 to Rs 30 crores; however, it could not even recover its budget and earned only Rs 20 crores at the box office. Raju Chacha, Ajay Devgn's first venture as a producer, proved to be a flop.

In a recent interview, it was Kajol who shared that Ajay Devgn was extremely dejected after Raju Chacha flopped at the box office and that he suffered a huge setback because of it. Kajol revealed that Ajay Devgn took him a long time to recover from the losses and kept acting and producing films till he found success and started to be counted among the biggest superstars.

What is Ajay Devgn's upcoming film?

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in his nephew Aaman Devgn's debut film Azaad, and then in Raid 2, a sequel to his 2018 release Raid, this year has two more releases lined up. Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Son of Sardaar 2, a spiritual sequel to his 2012 film Son of Sardaar, and De De Pyaar De 2, a direct sequel to his 2019 film directed by Akiv Ali.

Which is Ajay Devgn's most hit movie?

Ajay Devgn has enjoyed a successful career in Bollywood for over 30 years now. So far, Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing films are Tanhaji (2020), Drishyam 2 (2022), and Singham Again (2024), with Singham Again becoming the highest-grossing film of his career.

