WhatsApp users to get new text formatting tools soon

Vivek Agnihotri says 'Badshahs and kings of Bollywood would never invest' in a film like The Vaccine War | Exclusive

Delhi Government official accused of raping minor, impregnating her, detained

Sunny Deol breaks silence on Juhu villa auction, says 'we request no further...'

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99, actor heads to village for last rites

Tropical Storm Hilary: California Hit With Flooding, Mudslides, Earthquake After Mexico

BCCI announces Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023; Iyer & Rahul in, Chahal out again

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bollywood

'Bollywood killing Bollywood': Vivek Agnihotri lashes at 'stars, dynasts, kings' as cinema chain reports massive loss

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his Twitter and responded to a tweet that stated the poor performance of a multiplex chain in the last quarter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is known for The Kashmir Files and his opinions, feels that the Hindi film industry needs to make some radical changes in its approach to making movies.

On Tuesday, Vivek took to his Twitter and responded to a tweet that stated the poor performance of a multiplex chain in the last quarter. The Kashmir Files helmer once again attacked Bollywood for killing the essence of Bollywood.

He tweeted, "Bollywood killing Bollywood. Even if now Bollywood stars, dynasts and kings don't introspect and cut star prices by 80 percent and invest it in R&D and writing, nothing will save them. #BitterTruth."

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri slammed how Bollywood actors portray Rajasthani characters on screen, criticising how they speak Rajasthani, put on layers of makeup, and play a cop in tight-fitting Khaki clothes. The director didn't directly name any film or web series he is talking about in his tweet.

Listing down his observations, Agnihotri wrote, "Few observations: 1. Bollywood actors think that by saying hukum, mhaaro, thaaro, they can become Rajasthani characters. Rest of the dialogues they can speak in their Punjabi, Bambaiya, Tamil, and Kannada accent. 2. To be a cop you just need to wear tight fitting khaki clothes. With tons of makeup. 3. They think by doing dull and boring acting, speaking dialogues so softly so no one can understand is good, cool acting."

He further added, "4. If you make ultra-modern looking, fair and lovely, urban actors utter few Rajasthani words and abuse unnecessarily, the audience is so stupid that they will believe that these actors are indeed Rajasthani. 5. In the scorching heat of Rajasthan, you just can’t carry so many layers of makeup. 6. Pl stop fitting your Western Movies inspirations in Rajasthan. 7. Audience is not dumb. You are. Now repeat this million times".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is preparing for the release of The Vaccine War. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages (With inputs from IANS)

