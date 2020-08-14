Bollywood is run by underworld's leftovers: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's team on Twitter has gone on to state that Bollywood is run by underworld's leftovers. It stated that the dumbness and incompetence is flaunted with shows like 'Koffee With Karan' (hosted by Karan Johar). She also went on to call them 'hugely Hinduphobic'.

"This is true Bullywood is run by underworld’s left overs 10th fail papa ka Pappu and papa ki pari types, their dumbness and incompetence is flaunted in shows like KWK and they are hugely Hinduphobic as well," read the tweet by Team Kangana Ranaut.

The tweet was a response to Dr. Subramanian Swamy's statement that people with decency, educational background and sense of morality gets eliminated in Bollywood. Swamy said the same during a recent interview.

Here's the tweet:

Kangana Ranaut had recently supported Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's initiative #CBIForSSR. "We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth," Kangana was heard saying in the video.

Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Soon after, Kangana had released a video where she alleged there is mafia in Bollywood. The actor has so far named Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and Javed Akhtar of running a movie mafia. She also stated that they support nepotism over talent, which has irked netizens.