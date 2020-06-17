'Bollywood is just 20% of him': Sushant Singh Rajput's team launches website to honour his memory

As the world mourns the loss of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his team has decided to launch a website in his memory. Sushant died by suicide in his Bandra home on Sunday. He was 34 years old and now his team has decided to collect all his views, thoughts, and memories and present it to his fans.

The description on the website says, "Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. #SelfMusing was his passion. As promised to him, this is a space having all his thoughts, learnings, and wishes he always wanted people to know. We are in the process of documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. Bollywood is just 20% of Sushant, using this space, we will try our best to finish his book. This space will ensure that he is #AlwaysAlive with us & give positive inspiration to his “Godfathers,” Aka You."

His team posted the message on his official Facebook page and wrote, "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR." After his untimely death, Sushant’s team had issued a statement that said, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."