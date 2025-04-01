"It’s 2025 and the films that get green-lit are films that belong in the 1980s", wrote Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor slamming the ongoing crisis in Bollywood.

As Bollywood is going through a rough patch with a string of flops, Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared his opinion on the ongoing crisis and slammed the star obsession in the industry, adding that the producers and financiers need to prioritise never-seen-before storytelling and back films with low budget and high concept.

Reacting to an X user who wrote, "Bollywood is finished. Salman don’t wanna act, Aamir doesn’t have any film to act, Akshay has dozen of films but of what use, SRK does a film in 2yrs, Ajay could do big but he’s playing it safe. Ranbir Kapoor is the lone warrior from here, looks like", Harsh wrote, "Bollywood isn’t and shouldn’t be only about stars that have been there and done that and formulaic films it’s time for producers and financiers to gamble on low cost high concept films for cinemas without the usual tropes."

"Prioritise never before seen story telling and keep the upfront costs low and the audience will come. Make 8-15 cr films with minimum P&A and back the makers. We made Thar for 20 cr, it looks visually better then many films that cost 2-3 times that...why? Because every cent went into the making of thr film and not unnecessary costs. It’s 2025 and the films that get green-lit are films that belong in the 1980s and not even the good ones", the star kid further added.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Thar, which also starred his dad Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi, and Akshay Oberoi in the leading roles. The father-son Kapoor duo also produced the film, which was written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and premiered on Netflix in May 2022. Harsh made his acting debut in the 2016 film Mirzya before headlining the 2018 vigilante action drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He also did a cameo in the 2020 black comedy thriller AK vs AK.