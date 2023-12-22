Headlines

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, etc, have a huge fan following and need to be extra cautious as they step out in public. They keep their bodyguards with them 24/7 and pay a huge amount to them for their protection. Well, there is one of the bodyguards, whose monthly income is more than your CTC. 

Shah Rukh Khan being the richest actor in Bollywood, has a bodyguard 24/7 with him. He pays the highest amount to his bodyguard than any other star in Bollywood. His bodyguard, Ravi Singh reportedly takes home Rs 3 crore annually which makes his monthly salary around Rs 25 lakhs. 

Ravi Singh is responsible for closely guarding Shah Rukh Khan during his public appearances and has been working for King Khan for more than 10 years now. He is not only responsible for SRK's safety but has also been seen guarding Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan in some of their public appearances. 

Some of the other highest-paid celebrity bodyguards include- Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera who has been with the actor for close to 29 years and earns around Rs 15 lakh a month which is nearly 2 crores annually. Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele reportedly takes Rs 1.2 crore annually. Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade whose annual salary is Rs 2 crore annually, as per reports. 

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor made a smashing comeback to films with his blockbuster Pathaan and then impressed everyone with another blockbuster Jawan. Now, the actor is currently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki which was released in theatres on December 21. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kocchar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani among others in key roles and received mixed responses from the audience. 

