Mahesh Anand got a chance to become a background dancer in the title song of the 1982 Kamal Haasan and Reena Roy's Sanam Teri Kasam. Mahesh Anand made his debut with Karishmaa in 1984. Though initially faced with failure, he finally got recognition after starring in Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah.

Mahesh Anand, who has appeared in many big films like Shahenshah with Amitabh Bachchan and Gumrah with Sanjay Dutt, was included in the list of most successful villains of the 80s-90s. Mahesh Anand was a black belt in Karate and was a model and a trained dancer before he started acting. Before starting his acting career, Mahesh Anand got a chance to become a background dancer in the title song of the 1982 Kamal Haasan and Reena Roy starrer film Sanam Teri Kasam. Mahesh Anand finally made his debut with Karishmaa in 1984. Though initially faced with failure, Mahesh Anand finally got recognition after starring in Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah.

Due to his popularity, he also became a villain in Amitabh Bachchan's other films like Ganga Jamuna Saraswati and Toofaan. As a villain, Mahesh Anand used to make people hate his character with his powerful acting. His popularity grew so much that he started appearing in 6-8 films a year. In just a few years, he did about 300 films with Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Shashi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Vinod Khanna, and Salman Khan.

Mahesh Anand was married 5 times, still remained lonely all his life

Mahesh Anand was thriving professionally, but his personal life remained marred by troubles and loneliness, despite his being married 5 times and allegedly dating 12 women. Mahesh Anand first got married to Reena Roy's sister, Barkha Roy. After the marriage ended in divorce, Mahesh Anand tied the knot with Miss India International, Erica Maria D’Souz, with whom he had a son. His third marriage was to Madhu Malhotra in 1999.

Mahesh Anand again got married for the fourth time to actress Usha Bachani, which also ended in divorce. Giving love another chance, Mahesh Anand tied the knot for the fifth time with a Russian woman named Lana.

Mahesh Anand faced poverty and could not even afford drinking water

It seemed like Mahesh Anand had a fairytale life but behind the scenes, his struggles were valid and bare for everyone to see. Mahesh Anand, often considered to be one of Bollywood's most popular villains, also faced a lot of financial struggles and spent 18 years in poverty.

In one of his posts on Facebook, Mahesh Anand revealed, "My friends and everyone call me an alcoholic. I have no family. My stepbrother has cheated me of Rs 6 crores. I have done more than 300 films, but I don't even have money to buy drinking water. I don't have a single friend in this world, it's very sad."

Mahesh Anand's tragic death

Mahesh Anand tried to make a comeback in films many times but always failed to leave any impact, due to which he started going into depression and became addicted to alcohol.

There was hope in 2019 after Mahesh Anand got a brief role in Govinda's Rangeela Raja. However, Mahesh Anand's life and career saw a tragic end after just 22 days of the film's release. On February 9, 2019, Mahesh Anand was found dead in his home, sitting on a sofa and a bottle of alcohol & a food plate lying beside him. Mahesh Anand's death was declared natural, but his post-mortem report stated that he had been dead for three days.

