Holi 2025 will be celebrated in India tomorrow with pomp and show and there cannot be a celebration of the festival of colours without dancing and singing along with delicious food. Holi has been a popular concept, even in Hindi films, since before Independence. Every year, around the time of Holi, new songs are released to pump everyone up for the celebrations. But do you know that Bollywood's first Holi song was released even before India gained independence? Holi songs started in the era of black-and-white movies and Bollywood's first film to feature a Holi song was released in 1940.

We are talking about the film Aurat, directed by Mehboob Khan, which featured Bollywood's first Holi song Aaj Holi Khelenge Saajan Ke Sang, sung by Anl Biswas. Aurat also featured, Jamuna Tat Par Holi Khelenge Shyam, also composed and sung by Anil Biswas.

Aurat was released 85 years back, in 1940, and featured Bollywood's first-ever Holi song. Aurat starred Sardar Akhtar, Surendra, Yakub, Kanhaiyalal, and Arun Kumar Ahuja.

Many are unaware that Mehboob Khan, the director of Aurat, later remade this film as Mother India (1957), which is considered one of the biggest hits of all time in Indian Cinema. Mother India, starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar in lead roles, not only became one of the biggest hit films but was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, the first Indian film to be ever nominated. Made on a budget of just Rs 60 lakh, Mother India reportedly earned a whopping Rs 8 crore at the box office.

