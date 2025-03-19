Produced by Bombay Talkies, during World War II, Kismet starred Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, and Shah Nawaz in lead roles. Kismet became more popular among audiences as, for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, it showed an anti-hero character and an unmarried girl getting pregnant.

Whenever one talks about superhit Bollywood films, names like Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Dangal, and 3 Idiots always come to mind. Today, we are going to tell you about one film that is above them all and is regarded as Bollywood's first blockbuster. It was a black-and-white film and it went on to become the first one to earn Rs 1 crore at the box office. Released in 1943, the film we are talking about is none other than Gyan Mukherjee’s Kismet. This film not only broke box office records but also gave the Hindi film industry its first superstar.

Produced by Bombay Talkies, during World War II, Kismet starred Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, and Shah Nawaz in lead roles. Kismet became more popular among audiences as, for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, it showed an anti-hero character and an unmarried girl getting pregnant.

Kismet was made on bold themes which was a risk at the time but it all paid off in spades. Ashok Kumar's Kismet created a record by running in theatres for three consecutive years. It played for around 200 weeks at Kolkata’s Radha Talkies.

Made on a budget of Rs 2 lakh, Kismet became Hindi cinema’s first blockbuster, earning Rs 1 crore at the box office. It was a historical achievement, especially during the difficult times of World War II.

Kismet became such a movement within the industry that it was later also remade in Tamil as Prema Pasam (1956), and Telugu as Bhale Ramudu (1956).

Kismet also established Ashok Kumar as the first superstar of Hindi cinema, the title he held till the early 50s. Many are unaware that Ashok Kumar, originally named Kumudlal Kunjilal Ganguly, worked as a lab assistant at Bombay Talkies before he was cast as a hero. It was a big gamble which eventually paid off, solidifying Ashok Kumar's place in Bollywood history.

Kismet introduced the concept of 'anti-hero' for the first time, which later became the foundation of Amitabh Bachchan's 'angry young man' image.

