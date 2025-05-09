Since the strikes, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA) have witnessed a surge in applications for registration of film titles related to Operation Sindoor.

'Operation Sindoor’, 'Mission Sindoor' and 'Sindoor: The Revenge'... Bollywood filmmakers and actors are in a rush to register film titles inspired by the codename for India’s military strikes in Pakistan, submitting over 30 applications in just two days.

India carried out the targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Since the strikes, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA) have witnessed a surge in applications for registration of film titles related to Operation Sindoor.

“The three bodies have received over 30 title applications via email related to Operation Sindoor. The numbers will go up to 50-60. This is not something new. Most people have applied for the title, ‘Operation Sindoor’ and ‘Mission Sindoor’.

"One person can apply for any number of titles but the title will be allotted to the person who has first applied for it. Any producer who wants to make a film looks for what is in the news. This is something India is proud of. So, filmmakers want to bring this story," Anil Nagrath, Secretary, IMPPA, told PTI.

Nagrath said in the past, they have received title applications for Kargil, Uri, Kumbh, and others.

The titles being applied for also include ‘Hindustan Ka Sindoor’, ‘Mission Operation Sindoor’ and ‘Sindoor Ka Badla’. The applications have also been received for titles in the name of Pahalgam -- ‘Pahalgam: The Terror Attack’, ‘Pahalgam Attack’, and others.

According to sources, Aditya Dhar, who directed the 2019 film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" based on the 2016 Uri attack and India's retaliatory strikes, as well as actor Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Agnihotri, Ashok Pandit, production banner T-Series are among those who have applied for the above mentioned titles.

"Once, the title is applied, a committee consisting of members IMPPA, IFTPC or WIFPA, and Producers Guild of India, decides who should get the title purely on the basis of who registered it first. There’s no favoritism in this process,” Nagrath said.

The application fee for the registration of a title is set at Rs 300 plus GST and if it is on an urgent basis then it is Rs 3,000 plus GST.

“There’s a timeline of three years. For instance, if the film is not ready within three years with the title, then the title will be taken away,” Nagrath said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Reliance Industries Limited and five others have approached the Controller General of Patents Design and TradeMarks for the registration of term "Operation Sindoor", seeking to use the phrase for entertainment-related services like audio and video content.

The applications were filed for registration under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which includes education and training services, film and media production, live performances and events, digital content delivery and publishing, and cultural and sporting activities.

Reliance Industries Ltd later withdrew its application, stating that it was inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

