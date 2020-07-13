Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta 'cannot wait to work' with Allu Arjun

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who is awaiting the release of his movie 'Mumbai Saga', recently shared that he would like to explore an opportunity to work with Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The same happened after Sanjay saw Allu Arjun's latest release 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Sanjay tweeted, "#JustWatched ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO on Netflix. What a film! Pure unadulterated entertainment. Not having seen it in a full theatre will be a life long regret. Beat the pandemic blues and watch this gem asap."

"Thank you very much Sanjay Ji ! Glad u really liked the movie . Humbled," replied Allu Arjun. Sharing three hug emojis, Sanjay also posted, "Brother you have no clue how completely blown away I am by your performance. You made me laugh and you made me cry. I am your fanboy for life buddy. Can’t wait for an opportunity to work with you."

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was already a hit among Bollywood with Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and others shaking a leg to the song 'Butta Bomma'. The track featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde became an instant hit with the audiences.