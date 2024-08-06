Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood film with most kissing scenes had 30 lip locks, was called worst Indian film ever, did not star Emraan Hashmi

This Bollywood film had 30 kisses, the most in any Hindi film, but was called the worst Indian film ever made

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Sonal Chauhan and Neil Nitin Mukesh in 3G
Kissing in Bollywood was quite passé in the first half of the 20th century. Most films included several kissing scenes between the leads and there was no moral policing done, even as early as the 1930s. However, this ended with World War II and independence. Kisses were not seen on screen for almost three decades and even then, they were sporadic. That changed in the early 2000s as films like Murder and Khwahish started a new trend. And then came one film that pushed the envelope a bit too far.

Bollywood film with most kisses

3G, a horror-thriller released in 2013, was directed by Sheershak Anand and Shantanu Ray Chhibber. The film starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonal Chauhan in the lead and as described by many as an erotic thriller. While 3G was not a big film by any imagination. But it still generated quite a buzz as it had the leads kiss on screen 30 times. The film reportedly broke the ‘record’ of Emraan Hashmi and Malika Sherawat’s Murder, which reportedly had 20 kisses.

3G’s fate at the box office

But the buzz did not help 3G much. The film was slammed by critics and audiences alike. With a mere 12% score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it is considered one of the worst Indian films ever made. The IMDb rating is also a low 3.6. The film was also a box office disaster, grossing only Rs 5.9 crore worldwide, and not managing to recover its budget with its net collection.

Since its release, many films have ‘challenged’ 3G’s record but none have broken it. Shuddh Desi Romance, released the same year, had 27 kisses. While Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, also had 25.

