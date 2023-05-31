This Bollywood film has the most disliked movie trailer on YouTube, got over 50 lakh downvotes in just two days

This Bollywood film has the most-disliked trailer on YouTube

Before 2021, when YouTube made dislike count on videos private, the dislike count of major videos was a hotly debated topic. In the era of social media trolling and targetted downvoting, many artsites and films became subjected to mass downvotes. Amid this, a Bollywood film earned the dubious distinction of having the most-disliked trailer on the platform and one of the most disliked videos overall.

In 2020, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, the discourse around nepotism and the alleged ostracisation of ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood became loud. Online, on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, fans began to target star kids and their projects accusing them of getting undue benefits of their privelege. Amid all this, the trailer of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2 was released in August.

The film, a sequel to the 1991 hit Sadak, marked Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback to direction after almost 25 years and starred both his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt. Rounding off the cast was Sanjay Dutt, a star kid himself, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the brother of film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. With so many star kids headlining the film, fans began to vent against the trailer. Within 48 hours of its release, the video had got 53 lakh dislikes on YouTube, becoming the most-disliked movie trailer in the world.

On August 18, after it had 1.32 crore dislikes, it crossed Justin Bieber’s Baby to become the second-most disliked video on YouTube, behind only Baby Shark Dance. According to YouTube, before the numbers were made private in 2021, Sadak 2’s trailer had 1.37 crore dislikes and only 7.4 lakh likes, giving it a phenomenal 95% dislike percentage, one of the highest in YouTube history.

Sadak 2 eventually released on August 28 on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and was panned by critics, with many calling it ‘one of the worst films of 2020’.