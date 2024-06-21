This Hindi film with new hero, no star has a bigger release than Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Fighter; got 1000 screens in..

This film, with no star and a new hero, is getting a wider release than even blockbusters like Animal, Fighter, Jawan, and Pathaan

For years, overseas release for Indian films meant the Soviet Union and UK. These were the biggest markets for Indian films. But as Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra took Indian cinema westward, the US came to be the biggest overseas market for Bollywood films, a tag it has retained in the 30 years since. Today, the biggest Hindi films secure hundreds of screens in the US in wide releases. But now, a new film has broken new ground with over a thousand screens in America, an unheard-of number for Bollywood.

The film with no stars getting Bollywood’s biggest US release

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action thriller Kill is set to release worldwide on July 5. The hyperviolent action film stars newcomer Lakshya in the lead role alongside Tanya Maniktala, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Raghav Juyal. The film, with a new hero and absolutely no star power, has been feted across film festivals for its action, realistic action, and thrills. That cache it has generated in the West has meant that its makers are now pitching an ambitious release strategy. As per sources, Kill is set to become the first Indian film to get over 1000 screens in the US, a monumental achievement. In the past, only two Indian films have had this wide release in America – Baahubali 2 and RRR, both of which released in 1100 screens across US.

How Kill beats the scale of blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal

The three most successful Indian films last year were Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal, which had combined worldwide gross of over Rs 3000 crore. These three films collectively earned close to $50 million in North America with Jawan leading the race. But despite this, none of the films had 1000 screens in the territory. Animal released in 888 screens in North America, while Jawan released in 850. Pathaan was way behind with 694 screens across the US and Canada. This year’s biggest Bollywood hit – Fighter – actually had less than 500 screens there. That makes Kill’s achievement somewhat monumental. Now, it remains to be seen what this film can do at the box office.

All about Kill

Kill narrates the story of a commando (Lakshya) who boards a train to reunite with his girlfriend (Maniktala) before her parents marry her to someone else. Leading to a turn of event when the train is hijacked by a group of goons, and he must fight to protect her. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill is set to hit theatres on July 5.

