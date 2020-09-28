Bollywood drug nexus: NCB Chief flies down from Delhi to review Deepika, Shraddha, Sara's interrogation

The NCB chief will reportedly review the statements and then decide who needs to be summoned next

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash were recently called before the NCB in Bollywood drug nexus and Sushant Singh Rajput drug case. The actors reportedly stated that Sushant would consume drugs, but they did not even smoke cigarettes.

Now NCB chief Rakesh Asthan has flown down from Delhi to Mumbai to review the statements, a report on BollywoodLife states. After analysizing and reviewing the statements, he would plan what future action could be taken and who needs to be summoned in the case next.

An NCB source had also told IANS, "The phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act."

NCB Deputy DG (Southwest Region), Mutha Ashok Jain, said in a statement to the media, “We have recorded four people's statements, that of Karishma Prakash, Sara Sultan (Sara Ali Khan), Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor. The review will be produced before the honourable court on Sunday. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrest after questioning. I can't disclose anything as it a part of our investigation. The evidence will be produced before the honourable court on Sunday. We can't reveal anything as of now as the investigation is on. We have made a lot of recoveries. We will review and plan the future course of action.”

Talking about investigating Karan Johar's party video, he added, “The ongoing probe into Bollywood's drug nexus has no connection to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about the alleged drug party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar at his residence in 2019. No fresh summon has been issued today. Can't divulge anything as everything will be placed before the honourable court. About 18 people had been arrested in this case, and many have been interrogated as well.”