Bollywood dancers hit hard by coronavirus pandemic, say 'we work on per day income basis, it's getting worse'

A video featuring a few background dancers from the industry has gone viral in which they can be seen holding placards, requesting the fraternity to support them in these trying times. They are worried about their survival as their savings are exhausted and they are worried about their survival.

Choreographer Melvin Louis, who hails from Bhopal, couldn’t make it back to his home. He has worked on film songs such as First Class (Kalank) and all songs in Race 3. He said, "We thought the lockdown would be just for a month, but it got extended. We work on per day income basis. The pay doesn’t come on time, sometimes it takes three months. But the money for dancing comes faster than acting, therefore it’s the best way to get expenses sorted. Even though the government has issued an order that outsiders don’t need to pay rent during quarantine, nobody is listening. We’ve got to pay rent, and for groceries as well. It’s getting worse."

Another dancer, Sachin Kashyap details how help has been scarce till now and only Salman Khan has supported them so far. He further said that he had started work on a Saif Ali Khan film but "we were told to go back on the day of the shoot as Khan refused to work with so many people around in the wake of COVID-19 scare. Until then, the lockdown had not been announced".

Remo D’Souza, a dancer turned director, is among the few choreographers who’ve decided to pitch in and help these dancers. Speaking about the same he said, "Situation is as bad as the people are walking to their villages, they’re daily workers. It’s exactly the same for these dancers. Their lifestyle is different. They’ve to look good, maintain a lifestyle to be able to stand next to actors."