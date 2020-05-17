Bollywood dancers hit hard by coronavirus pandemic, say 'we work on per day income basis, it's getting worse'

Headlines

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled in aboard

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood dancers hit hard by coronavirus pandemic, say 'we work on per day income basis, it's getting worse'

Choreographer Melvin Louis, who hails from Bhopal, couldn’t make it back to his home. He has worked on film songs such as First Class (Kalank) and all songs in Race 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 03:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A video featuring a few background dancers from the industry has gone viral in which they can be seen holding placards, requesting the fraternity to support them in these trying times. They are worried about their survival as their savings are exhausted and they are worried about their survival. 

Choreographer Melvin Louis, who hails from Bhopal, couldn’t make it back to his home. He has worked on film songs such as First Class (Kalank) and all songs in Race 3. He said, "We thought the lockdown would be just for a month, but it got extended. We work on per day income basis. The pay doesn’t come on time, sometimes it takes three months. But the money for dancing comes faster than acting, therefore it’s the best way to get expenses sorted. Even though the government has issued an order that outsiders don’t need to pay rent during quarantine, nobody is listening. We’ve got to pay rent, and for groceries as well. It’s getting worse."

Another dancer, Sachin Kashyap details how help has been scarce till now and only Salman Khan has supported them so far. He further said that he had started work on a Saif Ali Khan film but "we were told to go back on the day of the shoot as Khan refused to work with so many people around in the wake of COVID-19 scare. Until then, the lockdown had not been announced". 

Remo D’Souza, a dancer turned director,  is among the few choreographers who’ve decided to pitch in and help these dancers. Speaking about the same he said, "Situation is as bad as the people are walking to their villages, they’re daily workers. It’s exactly the same for these dancers. Their lifestyle is different. They’ve to look good, maintain a lifestyle to be able to stand next to actors." 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Meet Sagar Daryani, who started business at 21, built Rs 2000 crore company, earns Rs 40 crore monthly

Kanguva: Suriya's period fantasy drama gets a new cast member; Deets Inside

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE