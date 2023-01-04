Bollywood connection of actress Sajal Aly, who was allegedly used by Pakistan army for honey trapping

Sajal Aly

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, who has played the role of Sridevi's daughter in Bollywood ‘Mom’ is grabbing headlines these days as her name has been dragged in the Pakistan honey tap controversy. A retired officer of the Pakistan Army has claimed that many Pakistani actresses, including Sajal Aly, are used by the Pakistani army for honey trapping.

Mom released in 2017 and it was directed by Ravi Udyawar. In the film, Sridevi played the role of an angry mother who was on a mission to avenge her stepdaughter after she was sexually assaulted. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

Retired Pakistani military officer Major Adil Raja has posted a video claioming that some actresses were used by Pakistan military for honey trapping.

Sajal Aly has slammed Major Raja for making baseless allegations against her and some other actresses.

Major Raja runs a YouTube channel named `Soldier Speaks` and he has around 3 lakh subscribers.

It is to be noted that Major Raja’s explosive vlog did not name any actress but he used their initials.

The video went viral and people started guessing that the initials mentioned in the video are of those actresses who had worked in the dramas produced by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Sajal Aly responded strongly to the allegations and said, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Born in 1994, Sajal Aly is an actress and model who made her acting debut with 2009 Geo TV's comedy drama Nadaaniyaan. Aly is best known for her roles as Dr. Asfandya in Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017) and Noor-ul-Ain Zaman in Yeh Dil Mera (2019-2020).