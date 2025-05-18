Once, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared an incident related to Bharat Bhushan in his blog. In a blog in 2008, he wrote that one morning when he was going to work, he saw Bharat Bhushan standing alone at a bus stop in Santacruz.

Rajesh Khanna is often referred to as the first superstar of Bollywood, but before him, veteran actors like Dilip Kumar and Bharat Bhushan ruled the industry. Bharat Bhushan was a simple man, but he made his mark in the 1950s with films like Baiju Bawra and Mirza Ghalib. His acting and innocence turned him into THE romantic hero of that era, but some inappropriate decisions in film production ruined both his career and his accumulated wealth. Times were such that Bharat Bhushan even sold his bungalow, cars, and books. Eventually, he started living in a small flat in the Malad area of ​​Mumbai, and when he died in 1992, only seven or eight people were present at his funeral.

As per a report in the Indian Express, once megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared an incident related to Bharat Bhushan in his blog. In a blog in 2008, he wrote that one morning when he was going to work, he saw Bharat Bhushan standing alone at a bus stop in Santacruz. No one was recognizing him, no one was coming to him. He was just like a common man in the crowd.

Amitabh Bachchan shared that, for once, he thought about giving the veteran superstar a life, but could not muster the courage to do so as he felt it might embarrass Bharat Bhushan about his circumstances. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I wanted to stop and ask him into the car to drop him to his destination, but I could not muster enough courage. I feared I would embarrass him. And I drove on. But that visual has remained with me and will remain with me forever. It could happen to anyone. To any one of us."

Writing about Bharat Bhushan's career and life and the many ups and downs he faced, journalist Ali Peter John once wrote, "Dilip Kumar and Nargis were the first choice for the film Baiju Bawra, but due to personal reasons, they refused to work together. After this, Bharat Bhushan got a chance, and the film created history, but time changed. Stardom ended. Work stopped coming. The one-time hero had to do small roles. He died like an anonymous artist. Bharat Bhushan's story is not just about an actor, but the reality of the film world - where even shining stars sometimes get lost in the darkness."

