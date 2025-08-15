Bollywood’s biggest child actor worked with Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was abused by her mother, denied food, danced on stage for money, tragically died after..., her name is..

Salma Baig was an accomplished child actor, but she could not replicate her success as an adult. She soon took to dubbing for South Indian actresses in Hindi films; the most famous person being Sridevi

Salma Baig, also known as Kumari Naaz or Baby Naaz, was born in Mumbai in 1944 and quickly rose to become the highest-paid child actor in Bollywood. Despite enjoying all this success, Salma Baig's life was riddled with setbacks, as she was abused and exploited by her stage mother, the same woman who kicked her husband out of their house and then started living with a married man who carelessly spent Salma Baig's earnings on his lifestyle. Salma Baig was 10 when she decided she had had enough and even tried to die by suicide, but was then 'saved' twice by her nanny. When her mother got to know about it, she did not sympathise with her condition, but it only led to more beatings and emotional abuse.

Who was Salma Baig, aka Baby Naaz?

Salma Baig was an accomplished child actor, but she could not replicate her success as an adult. She soon took to dubbing for South Indian actresses in Hindi films; the most famous person being Sridevi. The late superstar, however, severed ties with her after she started lending her voice to other actresses.

When her career was flourishing, Salma Baig worked with superstars like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Asha Parekh. Raj Kapoor was so fond of her that he also offered to send her to school in Switzerland, but her mother turned down the offer.

Salma Baig's traumatic childhood

Once, in an interview with Stardust, Salma Baig opened up about her tragic life and blamed her mother for the childhood that she had. She also expressed sheer hate for the man her mother had an affair with. Salma Baig shared how she would work in four shifts a day, and would return home only to find that her mother wasn't even interested in feeding her. "I can’t count the number of times I’ve gone to bed hungry,” she said.

Revealing details about her life story, Salma Baig said, "My father, Mirza Dawood Baig, was a story-writer who was not doing well in his profession. Our family had no other source of income, and we were hard up for money. It was very difficult to make ends meet, and so, I was made to dance on the stage for money. I used to get about a hundred rupees per show, and somehow, we managed. Since I loved dancing, I enjoyed it in the beginning, but I was too young to realise that slowly and steadily, the whole responsibility of earning a living was being put on my little shoulders. I never realised how and when I was trapped into being the only earning member in the family."

Salma Baig shared that she started working when she was just 4 years old and soon realised the impact it had on her childhood. Despite being eager to study, her mother wouldn’t hear of it and even rejected Raj Kapoor’s offer to send her to school in Switzerland. "I left studies, for my mother didn’t stop accepting films on my behalf, and my father stopped working. My mother was too used to making money out of me and didn’t want to forgo this easy life. She wanted me to work for her comforts, and I was both too young and in awe of my parents to refuse. There were no games, no friends, no proper sleep or food for me. Whenever I came back tired from a shooting, my parents were busy with their own problems and had no time for me. They fought with each other all the time. They didn’t even realise that I had come back home and gone off to sleep without food," she said.

Who was Salma Baig married to?

Salma Baig, despite the tragedies in her personal life, starred in films like Boot Polish and Devdas. Her performance as a street child in Boot Polish, produced by RK Studios, earned her a special award at the Cannes Film Festival.

But, despite working in the industry for three decades, Salma Baig could not replicate the success she initially enjoyed. After her parents died, Salma Baig was an orphan and also had a career that was essentially over. She briefly found happiness after marrying Subbiraj, an actor who was distantly related to the Kapoors. She converted to Hinduism after marriage, renaming herself "Anuradha". The couple had two children: Girish and Gauri.

Salma Baig died at 51 after suffering from a chronic liver ailment. She fell into a coma in her final days and passed away peacefully.

READ | 79th Independence Day: Key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation; focus on employment, innovation and nuclear program