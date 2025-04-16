Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment with Amazon MGM Studios, Agni starred Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher, and Kabir Shah in lead roles. This film, about 2 hours long, has thrills, emotion, and action, and is based on a true story.

Nowadays, OTT platforms are rapidly trending among people. Whenever someone is in a bad mood or feels bored, instead of going to the theater, they start watching a movie or web series on any OTT platform comfortably at home. The biggest feature of OTT is that here everyone gets content according to their choice, be it action, romance, or suspense. That's why people are now spending more and more time on digital platforms. Today, we are going to tell you about one such amazing action-thriller film which has become an OTT favourite. One such action thriller film, written and directed by Rahul Dholakia, was released in 2024 and went on to become a super hit on OTT. We are talking about the film Agni.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment with Amazon MGM Studios, Agni starred Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher, and Kabir Shah in lead roles. This film, about 2 hours and 2 minutes long, has plenty of thrills, emotion, and action, and is based on a true incident. Agni debuted in December 2024 on Amazon Prime Video and was raved about from the time of its release.

The story of Agni revolves around Vitthal, a brave firefighter, who lives with his wife and son. Vitthal takes his work very seriously and helps people without caring about his life. But in the eyes of his son, the real hero is Samit Sawant, who is his brother-in-law. Vitthal does not like this, and there is always tension between the two, which makes the story even more interesting.

It is shown in the film that fire station head Vitthal Rao believes that firefighters are the first to reach every accident, but the real praise goes to the police. He feels that the fire department is always ignored. However, things soon come to a head when Vitthal has to team up with Samit, a skilled but stubborn policeman, and his brother-in-law, to save Mumbai from a catastrophe. Made on a budget of 40 crores, Agni was not released in theatres but premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Agni has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and tries to showcase the true fighting spirit of firefighters who risk their lives every day to save the people around them. The film stars Pratik Gandhi as Vitthalrao Dhonduba Surve, Chief of Parel Fire Station, and Divyenndu as Sr. Inspector Samit Sawant "Samya" IPS, Vitthal's brother-in-law.

READ | Meet man who started career as background dancer with a singer, earned just Rs 50, is brain behind superhits like Jawan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his name is..