Raat Akeli Hai was released on Netflix on July 31, 2020, and received critical acclaim for its performances and direction. Nawazuddin Siddiqui earned a Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Raat Akeli Hai also won Best Film at the ceremony.

You must have seen many suspense-thriller films from South on OTT and in theaters, some of which are still your favorites. In such a situation, if you want to see some new and fresh content or if you are also fond of mystery thriller films, then today we are going to tell you about a great film, whose story will shake you to the core. This tremendous Hindi movie can be a perfect watch for you. We are talking about the 2020 thriller drama film Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai, apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, starred Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. Raat Akeli Hai narrates the story of a small-town cop who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member.

Raat Akeli Hai is based on corruption, social norms, and patriarchy in rural India. This murder mystery is very well made which will keep you engaged till the end of the story and will force you to guess who is the real killer. Radhika Apte plays the role of the victim's wife in the film.

Recently, the sequel to the film was also announced. According to India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for Raat Akeli Hai 2 in Lucknow, in which he will once again be seen in his powerful character.

