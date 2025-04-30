BOLLYWOOD
Sanjay Dutt is disappointed and heartbroken as the film industry has ignored his upcoming film, The Bhootnii. The actor requested stakeholders to unite as they did in his prime time.
Sanjay Dutt has made a shocking statement about Bollywood and the film industry, stating that it's now divided and no longer regards actor or team member as family. On Tuesday, the Munna Bhai actor launched a new song, Aaya Re Baba, from The Bhootnii. For the unversed, Dutt is also the co-producer of this horror-comedy, and the movie has surprisingly generated low buzz. Dutt's film will be releasing on May 1, and the actor has pointed out how his movie has been ignored by the distributors and other stakeholders.
After the song launch, Sanjay and other cast members interacted with the media. In the closing remarks, Sanjay made a big statement and revealed how the industry has changed over the years. "Ek dukh hota hai ki apni industry aisi bat chuki hai, jo Maine dekha nahi that. Hum log ek family the, aur humesha rahenge aage bhi chalke. Bas abhi thoda bhatak gaye hai (It's sad that our industry has spread in such a way that I have never seen before. We were a family, and we will always be. We have gone a little astray)."
Watch the viral video
The reason why Sanjay said this remark is because The Bhootnii is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Nani's Hit 3, and Suriya's Retro. As per the reports, Raid 2 has got the maximum weightage in the distribution, leading to a few screens for The Bhootnii. Sanjay further requested that every film deserves a platform. "I just want to say that every film is important for this industry. You know, and every film should be given that opportunity. I mean, the distributors, the cinema owners, and everybody should be equal with every film, I feel. Thank you so much. I request that the film industry be together as a family again. And let's help each other so that the film industry grows."
Watch the latest song from The Bhootnii
The Bhootnii also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Beyonick in the key roles.
Caste census to be part of next population survey: Centre takes big move
This courtroom drama was released 32 years ago, had powerful dialogues, became superhit, Sunny Deol won National Award for...
IDI Kabupaten Blora's "IDI Reborn" Initiative: A Paradigm Shift in Professionalism and Collaboration
IDI Kabupaten Cilacap's Comprehensive Regional Directory: Strengthening National Medical Collaboration
IPL 2025 playoffs scenario for all 10 teams ahead of CSK vs PBKS match
IDI Ungaran’s Commitment to Continuing Medical Education: Advancing Excellence in Healthcare
Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa stuns the internet with her bridal avatar in new viral video
BIG update on India's first bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor: Commuters will be able to travel by...,check features and other details
Meet man, who lost eyesight in class 8, mother helped him study, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
Paresh Rawal makes shocking statement about National Awards, says 'gandagi hoti hai, khel khela jaata hai': 'Jab Oscar mein hoti hai toh...'
Meet Mohit Agrawal, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...
NEET UG 2025 admit card RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in: Get direct link, steps to download here
Pahalgam Attack: Why did Taliban-ruled Afghanistan support India, not Pakistan?
Shehnaaz Gill gifts herself a swanky Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs...: 'My hard work has now four wheels'
Who is Alok Joshi, former RAW chief, now appointed head of revamped NSA Board after Pahalgam terror attack?
Bollywood Fans, Get Excited: FilmyMantra Digital's TheViralMantra transforms entertainment news
Amid Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh slap row in the middle of IPL, KKR shares 'gehri dosti' video of India stars
Meet new Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, super cop who led 26/11 attacks investigation, he has replaced Vivek Phansalkar
Viral video: Badshah surprises everyone with his electrifying dance moves in Galiyon Ke Ghalib, fans say 'gazab'
'Miss you Rishi Kapoor saab': Neetu Kapoor becomes emotional, shares unseen photos of husband on his 5th death anniversary
Good news for Android users as Google’s latest feature is making it harder for thieves to unlock stolen devices, know how
Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 DECLARED: BSE Telangana 10th result announced at bse.telangana.gov.in, check direct link here