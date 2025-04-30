Sanjay Dutt is disappointed and heartbroken as the film industry has ignored his upcoming film, The Bhootnii. The actor requested stakeholders to unite as they did in his prime time.

Sanjay Dutt has made a shocking statement about Bollywood and the film industry, stating that it's now divided and no longer regards actor or team member as family. On Tuesday, the Munna Bhai actor launched a new song, Aaya Re Baba, from The Bhootnii. For the unversed, Dutt is also the co-producer of this horror-comedy, and the movie has surprisingly generated low buzz. Dutt's film will be releasing on May 1, and the actor has pointed out how his movie has been ignored by the distributors and other stakeholders.

After the song launch, Sanjay and other cast members interacted with the media. In the closing remarks, Sanjay made a big statement and revealed how the industry has changed over the years. "Ek dukh hota hai ki apni industry aisi bat chuki hai, jo Maine dekha nahi that. Hum log ek family the, aur humesha rahenge aage bhi chalke. Bas abhi thoda bhatak gaye hai (It's sad that our industry has spread in such a way that I have never seen before. We were a family, and we will always be. We have gone a little astray)."

The reason why Sanjay said this remark is because The Bhootnii is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Nani's Hit 3, and Suriya's Retro. As per the reports, Raid 2 has got the maximum weightage in the distribution, leading to a few screens for The Bhootnii. Sanjay further requested that every film deserves a platform. "I just want to say that every film is important for this industry. You know, and every film should be given that opportunity. I mean, the distributors, the cinema owners, and everybody should be equal with every film, I feel. Thank you so much. I request that the film industry be together as a family again. And let's help each other so that the film industry grows."

The Bhootnii also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Beyonick in the key roles.