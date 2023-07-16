This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

Headlines

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

8 exercises from Katrina Kaif's workout routine for toned body

7 richest women in India

6 most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Indian Army soldier injured in Manipur violence, Nearly 100 dead in UP & Bihar due to Heatwave & more | DNA News Wrap, June 19

DNA | 'Vacate shops' posters in Uttarakhand after 'love jihad' allegations, tension prevails

MI-7: Tom Cruise attends New York premiere of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One"

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

In 2009, this actress, who has turned 40 today, walked as the showstopper of a Barbie-themed fashion show on the occasion of the iconic doll's 50th birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hollywood star Margot Robbie will bring the first live-action feature film based on the iconic Barbie doll, Barbie The Movie. Greta Gerwig-directed action fantasy comedy will bring explore Barbie and her adventure in Barbie land and in the real world. However, before moviegoers rush to cinemas to watch Margot as the celebrated fashion doll, here's a throwback moment, when an actress from Bollywood, immortalised Barbie's avatar on a global fashion show, and she also become the first Indian actor to have a doll designed on her. Interestingly, today is her birthday. 

Back in 2009, Katrina Kaif presented a significant style of Barbie at a Barbie-themed fashion show. Katrina became the showstopper of the show that was celebrating the iconic doll's 50th birthday. On the same day, the toy-making company Mattel honoured a doll to the actress. The doll was dressed in the same apparel that Katrina walked in. The doll was named 'Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll'. When the doll was launched, Kaif recalled her childhood memories with Barbie and said that like all young girls, she too had grown up with Barbie.  The live-action movie on Barbie will release in cinemas on July 21. Barbie The Movie will clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. 

Take a look at IMDb's throwback video of Katrina as Barbie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Katrina turned 40 on July 16, and the star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday before heading out to an unknown destination to celebrate Katrina’s upcoming 40th birthday. Donning casual but stylish outfits, Katrina dressed up in a floral white top and ripped blue jeans with her hair spread out whilst donning black sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal sported a black hoodie, white shirt, black glasses and a sports cap. Spotted holding hands the couple also wore matching white shoes. On the work front, Katrina will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The movie will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Get tomatoes at discounted prices in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow from these locations

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE