This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

In 2009, this actress, who has turned 40 today, walked as the showstopper of a Barbie-themed fashion show on the occasion of the iconic doll's 50th birthday.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie will bring the first live-action feature film based on the iconic Barbie doll, Barbie The Movie. Greta Gerwig-directed action fantasy comedy will bring explore Barbie and her adventure in Barbie land and in the real world. However, before moviegoers rush to cinemas to watch Margot as the celebrated fashion doll, here's a throwback moment, when an actress from Bollywood, immortalised Barbie's avatar on a global fashion show, and she also become the first Indian actor to have a doll designed on her. Interestingly, today is her birthday.

Back in 2009, Katrina Kaif presented a significant style of Barbie at a Barbie-themed fashion show. Katrina became the showstopper of the show that was celebrating the iconic doll's 50th birthday. On the same day, the toy-making company Mattel honoured a doll to the actress. The doll was dressed in the same apparel that Katrina walked in. The doll was named 'Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll'. When the doll was launched, Kaif recalled her childhood memories with Barbie and said that like all young girls, she too had grown up with Barbie. The live-action movie on Barbie will release in cinemas on July 21. Barbie The Movie will clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Take a look at IMDb's throwback video of Katrina as Barbie

Katrina turned 40 on July 16, and the star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday before heading out to an unknown destination to celebrate Katrina’s upcoming 40th birthday. Donning casual but stylish outfits, Katrina dressed up in a floral white top and ripped blue jeans with her hair spread out whilst donning black sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal sported a black hoodie, white shirt, black glasses and a sports cap. Spotted holding hands the couple also wore matching white shoes. On the work front, Katrina will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The movie will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.