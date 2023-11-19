This Bollywood actress promised to strip nude if India won World Cup, faced FIRs, mom beat her; she blamed BCCI for...

A Bollywood actress created a sensation when she said she would strip nude if India won the World Cup final, inviting FIRs.

The ICC World Cup final is upon us. India will face off against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19, for a shot at their third world title in the 50-over format. The last time India was in the final of the prestigious tournament was in 2011 when MS Dhoni led the team against Sri Lanka. In the run-up to the much-awaited final, a model, who later became a Bollywood actress, created a sensation when she made a jaw-dropping announcement.

The Bollywood actress who promised to go nude if India won the World Cup

Model Poonam Pandey was still a teenager when the 2011 World Cup final was approaching. India were heavy favourites against Sri Lanka, having already beaten Australia and Pakistan. At that juncture, Poonam Pandey made a sensational statement, promising to strip nude in public if India did win the World Cup. A year earlier, Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme had promised something similar during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. But while Larissa was feted, Poonam’s annoucnement was met with hostility.

How Poonam Pandey faced backlash for her stunt

In an interview with Mirchi years later, Poonam admitted that the announcement was indeed a stunt. “I didn’t know cricket. I could not name any cricketer. I just wanted to do something big,” she said. However, many were outraged by the statement and several FIRs were filed against Poonam, accusing her of obscenity with her statement. Her family was against the statement too. In the same interview, Poonam recounted that on April 2, when India did actually won the World Cup, her mother beat her up at home in fear of what would happen now.

Did Poonam Pandey follow through ans pose nude after India’s win?

Poonam Pandey, however, did not fulfil her promise after India won. The model said that she was denied permission to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She later said it was in reality due to public disapproval. She did, however, post a video of herself stripping at the Wankhede Stadium at night a few weeks later. The following year, the actress posed nude when Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League.