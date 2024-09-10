Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Actress Anushka Ranjan, best known for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat, has set up a panel to support women dealing with sexual violence and abuse

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

Actress Anushka Ranjan, who is known for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat, is working towards supporting women in need. The actress has set up an expert panel for providing critical assistance to women in distress and victims of sexual violence.

Anushka's mother, Anu Ranjan, has been at the forefront of addressing sensitive issues concerning the girl child and women's rights through her NGO Beti. With the alarming rise in cases of sexual violence, Anushka feels an urgent need to create a specialised support system that can offer immediate help and long-term solutions to victims.

Speaking about this new initiative, Anushka shared: "Empowering women has always been at the core of my work with my NGO, but in light of the growing challenges women face today, it's crucial that we expand our efforts. The establishment of this expert panel is a step towards ensuring that women who have suffered from sexual violence receive the support they need—be it legal, psychological, or social.”

She further mentioned: “We want to create a safe space where they can speak up, seek help, and rebuild their lives with dignity. This is not just about providing assistance; it's about fostering resilience and hope in women who need it the most. Seeing the current scenario, I feel it is my duty to take a more hands-on approach.”

The actress said that through this panel, she will collaborate with experts across various fields to offer comprehensive support to those who have been silenced by fear and trauma. The expert panel will include legal advisors, mental health professionals, and social workers who will work together to provide holistic care for survivors.

“Every woman deserves to live free from the shadow of violence, and with this initiative, we aim to light the way towards a safer and more just society,” she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

