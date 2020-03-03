'Bolenge love triangle hai': Disha Patani's reaction on getting clicked with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor

Recently for the promotions of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor headed to UAE. They were joined by Riteish Deshmukh as well as Disha Patani, who has a special dance number titled 'Do You Love Me'. On Saturday, Shraddha, Tiger and Disha were clicked at the Mumbai airport while returning to the city. The trio grabbed eyeballs as they walked together while making their way out of the airport.

We got our hands on a video in which the three actors are seen walking together. But it was what Disha said, which got our specific attention. While getting clicked Disha is heard telling Tiger, "Bolenge Love Triangle Hai". He is seen smirking and they continue to walk but slightly maintaining a distance while doing so.

Check out the video below:

During a recent interview with NDTV, when Shraddha was asked if she had a crush on Tiger, the latter replied, "Nahi ulta tha, I used to have a huge crush on her in school." To which Shraddha said, "Mujhe pata hi nahi tha. Agar pata hota toh I could do something about it."

Tiger went on to say, "Meri bohot phat ti thi. Bas dekhta tha. Not in a creepy way but main bas door se dekhta tha. Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the."

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 3, the film reunites Shraddha and Tiger after Baaghi released in 2016. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action-packed film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.