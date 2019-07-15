Trending#

Assembly Elections 2019

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019

haryana assembly elections 2019

Bypolls

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


'Bole Chudiyan': Nawazuddin Siddiqui in desi rapper avatar impresses Tamannaah Bhatia in 'Swaggy Chudiyan' teaser

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram page and shared a teaser video of his rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' from the forthcoming film, 'Bole Chudiyan' which also has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.


'Bole Chudiyan': Nawazuddin Siddiqui in desi rapper avatar impresses Tamannaah Bhatia in 'Swaggy Chudiyan' teaser

, Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 02:49 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Siddiqui has turned director and his debut project is Bole Chudiyan. In the film, the actor will be seen romancing Tamannaah Bhatia and the film is set to go on floors on July 25, 2019. This is the first outing of Nawazuddin and Tamannaah on the big screen and both the actors had shared their excitement on working with each other. a few days back it was reported that with this film, Nawaz will also make his debut as a rapper.

Today, the talented actor took to his Instagram page and shared a short glimpse wherein he is seen rapping and is joined by Tamannaah. The video is shot in a recording studio and it starts with a Baahubali reference while Nawaz looks at Tamannaah. The 45-year-old actor shared the teaser of 'Swaggy Chudiyan' with a caption stating, "Excited to share the teaser of my first ever Rap song #Swaggychudiyan with @tamannaahspeaks for #BoleChudiyan directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui . thank u team @woodpeckermv @zaverikiran9 #rajeshbhatia, @zeemusiccompany @kumaarofficial @anuragbedi"

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Earlier while talking about the rap song, Shamas had said, "When I sounded him out, he was a little hesitant, but after some rehearsals with Kumaar and the composer duo, he got into the groove and now is excited to record for his first rap song."

He added, "Many actors have been singing for their films and considering that the rap is written with Nawaz bhai's character in mind, we thought it's best if he sings it himself since it suits his voice well."

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox