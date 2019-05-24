'Bole Chudiyan' First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy look intense

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui took to his Instagram page and shared the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy from his directorial debut 'Bole Chudiyan'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has turned to the direction and his debut film is titled Bole Chudiyan. The movie stars Nawaz in the leading role and Mouni Roy is paired opposite him. In the film, the talented actor will be seen playing the role of a passionate lover while be seen as a spunky and fiery small-town girl. The announcement for Bole Chudiyan was made in March this year and it's set to go on floors in June.

Today, Shamas took to his Instagram page and shared the first look of the leading actors Nawaz and Mouni. In one of the posters, Nawaz is seen in a pensive mood while posing against a wall. While in another poster, Mouni is peeping from a door and her look is intense as ever. This is one of the unusual pairings we will be witnessing in Bollywood and people have shared their excitement for the same.

Check out the first look below:

Earlier, while talking to Bombay Times, Mouni spoke about how she is looking forward to sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin. She stated, "I cannot believe my fortune that I am getting to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I am anxious about sharing the frame with him. He’s immensely talented and what I feel most assured about is that this will be a fantastic learning experience. I am eager to learn from him. I just hope I can justify the team’s faith in me."

While Nawaz had said, "Mouni has untapped talent. She believes in experimenting with her work, which makes me feel that she’s perfect for the character."