Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Bohot sundar jodi hai', says Juhi Chawla as she arrives for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Juhi Chawla said that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani are a very beautiful couple when she arrived in Jaisalmer to attend the wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

'Bohot sundar jodi hai', says Juhi Chawla as she arrives for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Monday, Juhi Chawla reached Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. As soon as she exited the airport, paps gathered around her and briefly interacted with her.

While speaking to paps, she said, "Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko hmari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki.(I am going to attend the wedding. They have our blessings, Kiara and Siddharth are a very beautiful couple)." 

Earlier in the day, Juhi took her Twitter, she shared a picture which she captioned, "#sidkiara"

In the picture, she didn't reveal her face clearly and could be seen sitting inside a plane with her cap on. Juhi Chawla is Kiara`s father`s childhood friend. On the talk show, Social Media Star With Janice, Kiara once revealed, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father's childhood friend."

According to a source close to the couple, the most-awaited wedding has been postponed for a day. The Shershaah co-stars will exchange vows on February 7, i.e., Tuesday. The duo's wedding festivities have already begun at Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the couple didn`t speak to the media, the groom`s brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".

Celebrity guests including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput are already in Jaisalmer for the big fat wedding. Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film `Shershaah`, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.  (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Watch: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding venue Suryagarh Palace lights up as celebrations kick off

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Uncover nutritional power of pine nuts: From heart health to weight management and more
Meet real Bigg Boss Vijay Vikram Singh, who faced alcoholism, rejection before getting success
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nepal plane crash: Problem in aircraft engine led to Yeti Airlines disaster that killed 72
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.