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'Bohot jaldi jaag gaye hain woh': Amit Rai hits back after Paresh Rawal says OMG 2 story was his idea

Amit Rai hits back after Paresh Rawal says OMG 2 was his idea

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'Bohot jaldi jaag gaye hain woh': Amit Rai hits back after Paresh Rawal says OMG 2 story was his idea

OMG 2 writer-director Amit Rai has rejected Paresh Rawal's claim that he wrote the film's story, saying he has Screenwriters Association documentation to support his authorship.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 10:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Bohot jaldi jaag gaye hain woh': Amit Rai hits back after Paresh Rawal says OMG 2 story was his idea
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The dispute over the writing credits of OMG 2 has intensified after writer-director Amit Rai responded to Paresh Rawal's claim that he had written the film's story. Rai questioned the basis of Rawal's statement and maintained that he was the person who wrote and directed the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

Amit Rai questions Paresh Rawal's claim

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rai was asked about Rawal's allegation that the film was made without giving him due credit.

"Wo kis tathya ke adhaar pe ye keh rahe hai? First, he needs to answer this. He is merely making a claim. Kehne ko to wo kuch bhi keh sakte hai. Wo bade actor hai, I cannot go up to an actor of his stature and ask why is he saying this (On what basis is he saying this? First, he needs to answer this. He is merely making a claim. He can say anything. He is a big actor; I cannot go up to an actor of his stature and ask why he is saying this)."

Rai went on to compare OMG 2 to his child and said that, to the best of his knowledge, he was the creator of the film. He also claimed that he was the one who took the story forward and made it reach schools and colleges.

'Proof is the certificate from the Screenwriters Association'

The filmmaker said he has documentation to support his claim and pointed to a certificate from the Screenwriters Association. "Proof of that is the certificate from the Screenwriters Association and the stamp that is put by the person who sees the script; it has my name."

Rai also said that the exact answer to Rawal's claim could come only from Paresh Rawal himself, the production house or Akshay Kumar.

'Maine film likhi hai aur bana di hai'

Rai remained firm about his contribution to the film and concluded his response by saying, "Maine film likhi hai aur bana di hai. Bohot jaldi jaag gaye hai woh (I wrote and made the film. He woke up too early)."

The controversy began after Paresh Rawal claimed that he had written the story of OMG 2 and that the makers later made the film without crediting him. Producer Ashwin Varde has already rejected the claim in a detailed statement.

So far, Akshay Kumar has not publicly commented on the controversy.

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