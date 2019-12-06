'Bohot Hard': Fans love Ranveer Singh's Flashback Friday moment

Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky sense of style and humor, while we love to see him all suited up, it seemed like today Ranveer was in a merry mood as he shared a flashback Friday picture on his Instagram, giving us a glimpse into the young and innocent boy he once was.

In the photo, Ranveer can be seen nailing a poker face to the T wearing a black t-shirt.

Quite obviously, Ranveer's picture immediately went viral on social media with his fans commenting 'Bahut Hard' and fellow celebrities acknowledging his innocence including Indian cricketer legend, Kapil Dev.

A few days back the Padmaavat actor had also posted his first look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a Gujrati man. In the first look, Ranveer can be seen wearing a printed orange, polo-neck T-shirt and grey trousers, sporting a wavy hairstyle and thick moustache.

On the professional front, Ranveer is all set for the release of '83 in 2020 in which he will essay the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film as she will play the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife. It will also mark the first film that the two of them will work together since getting married in November 2018.

Speaking about working together with them during '83, director Kabir Singh had said, "They are both gifted actors who bring incredible hard work to the table. Having both of them together in a film is a dream for every filmmaker. So, I’m privileged and lucky to get them together."