Bobby Deol wishes his 'heart, soul' Tania Deol on 25th wedding anniversary with unseen photos

It's been 25 years since Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol tied the knot. The couple entered marital bliss in 1996 and it was love at first sight for the actor. As they clocked the silver jubilee of their wedding, Bobby took to his Instagram page and shared a few unseen photos with his loving wife. The photos also include beautiful moments from their wedding.

Bobby captioned his post with romantic words stating, "My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary."

Earlier during an interaction, Tania had described Bobby with love-filled words. She had said, "Bobby is very emotional, he does these small, endearing things which mean so much. As a couple, we can pre-empt every breath we take. Aryaman and Dharam adore him. When he's at home, they are always playing their little games with him. He's glued into every moment in their lives."

Bobby and Tania are an extremely private couple and he has kept his family life away from the media glare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after four years of hiatus, Bobby made a comeback in 2017 with the film 'Poster Boys'. He was then seen in 'Race 3', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', 'Housefull 4' and the latest being 'Class of '83'.

Bobby's upcoming film is Abbas Mustan's 'Penthouse' co-starring Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Broacha, Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra among others.

The actor also has 'Love Hostel' alongside Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.