Bobby Deol was signed to lead this iconic romantic blockbuster, but he got replaced after the lead actress asked the director to cast her boyfriend opposite her.

We often hear that actors do influence makers to replace actors. Today we will discuss a blockbuster which was originally planned with Bobby Deol. This movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali, and reportedly he was asked to change the lead star of the film with the heroine's then-boyfriend.

Bobby Deol was asked to be replaced by an actress, who gave a hit film with the Gupt actor. However, after the persuasion of the lead actress, Deol was replaced from the film, and that left the actor shocked. The movie was released with much fanfare and as expected it became an iconic blockbuster.

The movie from which Bobby Deol was replaced was...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met. Karenna's performance of chatterbox Geet remains one of her most memorable characters, and it even broke Shahid's chain of flops. As per the reports, initially, Imtiaz was planning the film with Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. Bobby was keen to work with his Soldier co-star again, but Zinta opted out due to date issues. Then Kareena was roped in and she was also interested in doing the film.

Reportedly, Kareena suggested Imitaz to take Shahid Kapoor in the film. During that time they were dating, and Kareena thought that they would look better on-screen. Imtiaz was also a little upset with the production delays, and thus he decided to part ways with Bobby. In an interview, Ali said that he and Bobby parted ways amicably, and he went ahead with Shahid and Kareena.

Jab We Met box office collection

The film was released in cinemas in October 2007 with positive reviews from critics. The movie went on to gross Rs 50 crores worldwide, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the blockbuster Animal. He will next be seen in Kanguva.

