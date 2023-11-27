Bobby Deol trolled mercilessly for saying he, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra are given 'raw deal' in Bollywood: 'What a crybaby'

Bobby Deol recently said that sections of the media do not acknowledge the successes of his family and give them 'a raw deal'

The Deols are having a sort of a reniassance in 2023. Dharmendra was a scene-stealer in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani before Sunny Deol broke box office records with Gadar 2. And now, Bobby Deol is winning praise for his look as the antagonist in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal. But, a recent statement from the actor about his family getting a ‘raw deal’ from the media and the industry has put him in the crosshairs of social media trolls.

Recently, a clipping of one of Bobby’s old interviews about the press coverage of his and his family’s films was shared online. In the interview, Bobby claimed that the Deols’ successes were not hyped as much as other films. “Barsaat did well...much better than some of the other over-hyped films. It was like when my brother Sunny’s film Gadar was released on the same Friday s Lagaan, which was made out to be the biggest ever when, in fact, Gadar was miles and miles ahead,” Bobby said in the interview.

The actor further claimed that sections of the media don’t acknowledge the success of his family. “Today some of the supposedly dependable sections of the media don’t even acknowledge the success of Gadar. Barsaat didn’t get hyped. Our family is always given a raw deal. It upsets me. But as long as we do good work, it’s fine,” Bobby added.

The interview was shared on Reddit where netizens slammed the actor for being ‘salty’ and called him a crybaby. One comment read, “Sir you and your family barely acknowledge your privilege but always cry about being treated unfairly. It is giving bitter and insecure vibes.” Another Redditor wrote, “Oh no, just when I started to warm up to him he turns into a crybaby.” Many others justified films like Lagaan getting hyped over Sunny’s Gadar in response to Bobby’s statement. “Lagaan anyday is one of the biggest ever and iconic movies made in Indian cinema. So it’s fair to talk Lagaan a lot,” read a comment.

Bobby is set to be seen on screen in Animal as the antagonist. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is releasing in theatres on December 1 and is expected to register a very good opening.