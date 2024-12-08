Dharmendra looked stylish in a brown shirt, black leather jacket, and black hat. Sunny and Bobby opted for casual attire, beaming with joy as their father cut the cake.

Legendary actor Dharmendra turned 89 today (December 8). He celebrated the special occasion with fans and the media that gathered outside his residence. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol joined in the festivities, making it a heartwarming family affair. He appeared frail as his sons held him tight at the birthday celebration. The videos from the celebration have gone viral, in which the megastar looked surprised to see the 7-tier cake adorning her pictures waiting outside for him.

Dharmendra looked stylish in a brown shirt, black leather jacket, and black hat. Sunny and Bobby opted for casual attire, beaming with joy as their father cut the cake. In a touching moment, Sunny fed Dharmendra a piece of cake, making the celebration even more unforgettable. Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Sunny posted a special video featuring beautiful moments spent with his dad. “Happy birthday, papa”, he captioned the post. Bobby also dropped a series of pictures with Dharmendra and wrote, “Papa love you the most, happy birthday.” Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol shared a heartwarming video showcasing the numerous posters and photographs of her father outside his residence. Accompanying the video was a sweet note that read: "Happy birthday, Papa! We love you. Wishing you always be happy and healthy. A big thank you to all of Papa's amazing fans for putting up these wonderful posters and photographs of him."

Dharmendra has a loving family that includes four children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta. With his second wife, Hema Malini, he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. In his illustrious career spanning over decades, the actor has been part of several hits including Sholay, Mamta, Annapurna, Guddi, Phool Aur Patthar and Bandini among others. In the latest, he appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Up next, he will be seen in Ikkis.