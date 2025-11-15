Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol REVEALS how she shares household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol: 'They treat me...'

The Deol family is currently grabbing headlines amid concerns about the patriarch, Dharmendra's, health. Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he experienced breathlessness.

Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya Deol, is the daughter of a millionaire banker, the late Devendra Ahuja. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's wife, Pooja Deol, is related to the British Royal Family and has a rich background. Both Tanya Deol and Pooja Deol are daughters-in-law of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Now, amid Dharmendra's health concerns, a throwback interview of Tanya Deol with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla is going viral. During the chat, Tanya Deol opened up about sharing household chores with her sister-in-law, Pooja Deol, which can lead them to cooking for 50 people every day.

Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol on sharing household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol

Tanya Deol said that both Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur treat her and Pooja Deol like their own daughters. "I have been married for a long time now. They treat me more like a daughter, and it’s great. They are amazing people individually, each one of them. We have a fabulous relationship," she said.

Further sharing household chores with Pooja Deol, Tanya Deol said that both of them like to split household duties month-wise so that one person is not overburdened with all the tasks. "We take it one month at a time. It's just easier that way," she said.

How is Dharmendra's health now?

After spending a few days in the hospital, Dharmendra got discharged and is now in a stable condition and recovering well at home.

Sunny Deol’s PR team also released a statement shortly after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital.” The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

