Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'People won’t call him SRK’s son...'

Bobby Deol opens up about working in Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and praises the young filmmaker’s talent.

Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiering on September 18. The series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and more, with Bobby Deol playing the role of Sahher’s father.

In an interview with Zoom, Bobby recalled how quickly he agreed to the project. “When I got a call from Red Chillies that they’re producing a show, would you like to do it, it’s being directed by Aryan—I didn’t think twice. I said I’m doing it. Because we know how it is for a parent. Anybody close to you would ask you to help their child, anybody would do it,” he shared.

The actor explained that the series uses humor and exaggeration to explore the myths surrounding Bollywood. “A script is written with what happens around you, what you see in society. It has to be influenced by that. But this show is about all the myths you have about the industry. And they exaggerated and made it into a funny version so that people could connect and laugh with it,” he said.

Bobby plays a superstar who is protective of his daughter while navigating the grey areas of fame and parenthood. “I am a superstar in the show and I am worried about the future of my daughter. That’s basically a situation any father in real life has to go through. Since I have kids, I could bring that emotion into my performance,” he explained.

The 56-year-old actor also praised Aryan Khan’s directing skills, saying he will soon be recognized for his own talent. “To get me to perform the way he made me perform, only if you can understand a father’s emotion can you bring that out. He’s so talented. I think he’s going to be a name to reckon with. They will not say he’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son. They’ll say he’s Aryan Khan,” Bobby said.