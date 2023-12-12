Bobby Deol reveals personal connection behind keeping glass on his head in viral dance step in Animal song Jamal Kudu

Headlines

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Transform your living space with these Amazon Air Fresheners for a purified environment

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

Most searched cricketer in the world on Google in 2023, he’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When, where and how to check CBSE class 10, 12 time tables online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Transform your living space with these Amazon Air Fresheners for a purified environment

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

Essential oils that promote healthy hairs

Panchamrit to Rava ladoo: 10 most searched recipes in India

10 benefits of taking afternoon nap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Meet actress who played simpleton in first film, became famous for bold scenes, dated India cricketer, her last film...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi thrice in 11 months, offers prayers ahead of Dunki release

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bobby Deol reveals personal connection behind keeping glass on his head in viral dance step in Animal song Jamal Kudu

Bobby Deol's entry dance on the song Jamal Kudu in Animal has become a rage on social media. Read on to learn the inspiration behind the viral dance step

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The year 2023 can be called the year of Deols. The elder Deol, Dharmendra won masses with his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanni. Sunny Deol created havoc at the box office with Gadar 2. Sunny's brother Bobby has now proved his worth with a standout performance in the latest blockbuster Animal. 

In the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Bobby played the barbaric mute antagonist Abrar. The introduction scene of Bobby Deol's character starts with Abrar dancing to the song Jamal Kudu, balancing a glass on his head. The dance step became a rage on social media with several reels of people recreating Bobby Deol's dance step at parties and discos. The viral dance step of Bobby Deol wasn't choreographed it was Bobby Deol's input. 

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby revealed that Sandeep made him hear the song way before the shoot, "He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has a great sense of filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction'." 

Bobby further narrated that during the shoot, the choreographer asked him to improvise. "When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I replied, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh (Sachdeva), who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ He did a few steps, but I want my step. Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was a kid and we used to go to Punjab. I remember how people used to get drunk and keep glasses on their heads. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came to my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it." 

About Animal 

Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal has grossed over Rs 400 crore in India, and more than Rs 600 crore worldwide. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra in key roles. The movie will be followed by a sequel, Animal Park.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explore amazing deals on bodycon knee-length dresses on Amazon

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-starrer beats Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, collects Rs 58 crore in 11 days

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Scientific Officer, Technical Officer, Senior Lecturer vacancies; check details here

Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Meet actress who was on top in Bollywood, quit acting to get married, got divorced, career ended, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE