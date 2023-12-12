Bobby Deol reveals personal connection behind keeping glass on his head in viral dance step in Animal song Jamal Kudu

Bobby Deol's entry dance on the song Jamal Kudu in Animal has become a rage on social media. Read on to learn the inspiration behind the viral dance step

The year 2023 can be called the year of Deols. The elder Deol, Dharmendra won masses with his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanni. Sunny Deol created havoc at the box office with Gadar 2. Sunny's brother Bobby has now proved his worth with a standout performance in the latest blockbuster Animal.

In the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Bobby played the barbaric mute antagonist Abrar. The introduction scene of Bobby Deol's character starts with Abrar dancing to the song Jamal Kudu, balancing a glass on his head. The dance step became a rage on social media with several reels of people recreating Bobby Deol's dance step at parties and discos. The viral dance step of Bobby Deol wasn't choreographed it was Bobby Deol's input.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby revealed that Sandeep made him hear the song way before the shoot, "He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has a great sense of filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction'."

Bobby further narrated that during the shoot, the choreographer asked him to improvise. "When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I replied, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh (Sachdeva), who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ He did a few steps, but I want my step. Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was a kid and we used to go to Punjab. I remember how people used to get drunk and keep glasses on their heads. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came to my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it."

About Animal

Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal has grossed over Rs 400 crore in India, and more than Rs 600 crore worldwide. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra in key roles. The movie will be followed by a sequel, Animal Park.