Bobby Deol reveals his sons Aryaman, Dharam are interested in joining Bollywood: 'Industry is tough to break into'

Bobby Deol revealed his sons Aryaman and Dharam are interested in Bollywood, and also shared the preparation they are undertaking to break into the 'tough' industry.

Bobby Deol has finally revealed that his sons, Aryaman and Dharam, are interested in Bollywood. The legacy of the Deols, started by veteran star Dharmendra, was followed by his sons Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, and daughter Esha Deol. The third generation of Deols, Sunny's sons, Karan Deol debuted with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Rajvir Deol with Dono. However, the younger Deols failed to register among the audience.

Now, Bobby revealed that even his sons want to join films, and he's already making sure to prepare them for competition. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby emphasised that he often discusses the industry with his children, preparing them for the challenges ahead. “Both my kids want to be in this industry, so I keep discussing things with them,”

The Aashram actor further said, “I’ve always ensured that they’re more connected to our culture. Speaking in Hindi is something I’ve always prioritised, and my kids speak Hindi, which is really important because if you want to be an actor in Hindi cinema, it’s essential,” he shared.

Bobby explained that getting into Bollywood and making a mark in it isn't easy. When asked whether his children feel more confident or nervous, despite his backing, Bobby made it clear that having him as their father doesn’t necessarily make things easier. "Me being their father doesn’t make a difference. I can guide them, but the industry is tough to break into, not just for actors but in every field. People often talk about how difficult it is in the film industry, but it’s challenging everywhere" The Gupt actor stated, "More eyes will be on my kids, but they have to work hard and focus on what they want."

On the work front, Bobby will next be seen playing antogonist in Suriya's Kanguva. The movie will be released in cinemas on October 10, 2024. He will also be seen playing emperor Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

