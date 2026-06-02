Bobby Deol recalls darkest phase of life, drowned in alcoholism, admits feeling 'no one likes' him, reveals wife Tanya 'threaten to leave me'

Bobby Deol opened up about his darkest phase, his battle with alcoholism, and how his wife, Tanya Deol, stood rock solid and never let their paradise be broken

At present, Bobby Deol is among the busiest actors of Bollywood. He slayed in Animal, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He will soon be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar and will also be the big baddies of YRF's Alpha. Bobby is currently in his best shape, enjoying the best phase. But a few years ago, Bobby was out of work, sitting idle at home, drowned in alcohol and failure. Recently, Bobby appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, and there he recalled the darkest phase of his life.

Bobby Deol on being addicted to alcohol

Reflecting on his addiction to alcohol, Bobby said, "When you give up, you get into self-pity. It’s human nature. You feel your world is over, no one likes you, and then you get addicted to a few things that help sedate you. Even my father loved to drink, and I too started drinking and got addicted. But my wife helped me out of it."

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Bobby credits Tanya Deol for supporting him

Bobby went on to credits wife, Tanya, and acknowledged her contributions in his low phase. He admitted, "If Tanya weren’t in my life, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. She took care of our house financially. She was working and bearing all the expenses at home. It was when my children started asking why I was always sitting at home and their mother would go to the office that something snapped within me, and I decided to work on myself."

Tanya ever decided to end their marriage?

Bobby was asked if there was a major clash in their marriage, and Tanya decided to walk out of it. The Gupt actor revealed, "Feels like I am hearing a joke. Women are so strong mentally and emotionally; my wife never left me. She would threaten to leave me if I didn’t stop drinking, but she never did, and I continued to drink. But that was never the case."