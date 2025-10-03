Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Bobby Deol performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila on Dussehra, watch viral video

Stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Bobby Deol shot the ceremonial arrow to mark the victory of good over evil at the grand Dussehra celebrations at Delhi's historic Red Fort Grounds.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 08:07 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bobby Deol performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila on Dussehra, watch viral video
Bobby Deol at Dussehra celebrations in Delhi
Bobby Deol, who has seen a resurgance in his career after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, joined the grand Dussehra celebrations at Delhi’s historic Red Fort Grounds. He performed the symbolic act of Ravana Vadh. Stepping into the role of Lord Ram, he shot the ceremonial arrow to mark the victory of good over evil. 

The grand celebration captivated thousands who assembled at the iconic Red Fort grounds. Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi also took part in the ceremony, joining Bobby on stage for the symbolic enactment of Ravana Vadh. Dwivedi and Bobby have collaborated on the upcoming thriller Bandar, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

In a statement, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, shared that Bobby Deol holds deep spiritual beliefs. As he marks 30 years in the film industry, the actor chose to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and graciously accepted the committee’s invitation to participate in this historic celebration in Delhi.

Arjun Kumar further noted that over the years, several prominent film personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, South superstar Prabhas, and John Abraham, have been part of the Luv Kush Ramlila, each expressing their devotion to Lord Ram through their participation.

Last year, the team of Singham Again, led by Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, joined the Dussehra festivities and participated in the traditional burning of Ravana’s effigy. The 2024 action thriller film hit theatres on Diwali last year, along with Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

