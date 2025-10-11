Bobby Deol opens up about Dharmendra 'going overboard' with age, reveals Sholay star is living with Prakash Kaur: 'She’s had a very tough journey'

Bobby Deol opens up about his ageing parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, spending their quality time at Khandala farmhouse. Bobby also reacted to Dharmendra's social media activity and agreed that he often goes overboard.

Bobby Deol opened up about his parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, spending their time at Khandala farmhouse, and also opened up about his father going overboard at his age. For the unversed, Dharmendra is among the rare Bollywood actors who got married twice and has maintained his relationships with utmost respect. Before coming to Bombay to try his luck in films, young Dharam Singh Deol got married to Prakash Kaur at Nasrali, Punjab. He was 19 years old. Dharmendra, with Prakash Kaur, went on to have four children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta.

After Dharm Singh became the movie star Dharmendra, he got married to Hema Malini in 1980. The two met on the film sets, and they fell in love. Dharmendra's love story and marriage to Hema were once the most debated topics of Bollywood. As Sholay actor got married to Hema, Prakash had to adjust to the brutal reality and learn to cope with her husband's divided love. Hema Malini. Dharmendra’s marriage caused a rift in the family. The Seeta aur Geeta actress continued to live separately in her own bungalow while Dharmendra lived in his house with his first wife and four children.

In an interview with ABP Live, Bobby was asked to share his views on Dharmendra's being a loner's social media posts. The Gupt actor added, "My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They’re also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there.” Bobby admitted that Dharmendra goes 'overboard', and doesn't understand how people will take his social media posts. "Papa is very emotional. He’s very expressive. He shares what he’s feeling with everyone… Sometimes he goes overboard, and then I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart. Yes, of course, we meet him, but we’re busy sometimes, and he gets emotional. He doesn’t have any idea how many people could read his posts, Bobby added.

Appreciating his mother, Prakash Kaur, Bobby asserted, "My mother is a housewife, and I am her favourite. We speak every day. In fact, she called me twice just today. She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life. She’s had a very tough journey. She came from a small village, and the way of living was very simple. And then, to adjust to city life as the wife of a superstar… It wasn’t easy." At last, he credited Prakash's contribution to Dharmendra's success, and he gave due credit to his wife, Tanya Deol, for his stardom. On the work front, Bobby is enjoying the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the OTT series directed by Aryan Khan.