On the IFFA 2025 green carpet, Bobby Deol shares his thoughts on his successful second innings.

Bobby Deol continues his dream run. His latest web series Aashram S3 P2 has become the most-watched season, and he's dabbling between Hindi and regional cinema. Amid the hectic shoots, Bobby attends IIFA 2025 in Jaipur. Before attending the main event, DNA India gets hold of Bobby on the green carpet.

Ask him about his reaction to the reception with Aashram's latest season, and he instantly says, "It's overwhelming. Muskil se actor ko aisa kaam milta hai, aisa role milta hai jo logon ko pasand aata hai, they enjoy. I've been very lucky, God has been kind, and I've become more disciplined."

Last year Bobby terrified moviegoers with his performance as Abrar in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The second installment of the film, Animal Park, is among the films that are keenly awaited. Does Bobby want to reprise his role? He instantly says, "Main kyu nahi chahu?" Bobby also reveals that he was surprised by the sequel announcement. "Maine jab pheli baar film dekhi thi, mujhe bhi nahi pata tha ki Animal Park aane wali hai. Sandeep toh abhi Prabhas ke saath (Spirit) bana rahe hai. Let's see what happens."

For the unversed, after playing ruthless, mute Abrar, Bobby is loaded with offers of villains. He is the hot favourite baddie of South. His recent South project was Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj. He will also be seen playing Emperor Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The Telugu film is led by Pawan Kalyan, and it also stars Bobby as the main antagonist, along with Nidhhi Agerwal, Pavani Reddy, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Singh Duhan, and Subbaraju.

On the work front, Bobby will next be seen in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha. The movie is scheduled for a December 2025 release. This year, he will also be seen playing the villain in Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan. The movie will be Bobby's second Tamil film after the flop Kanguva.