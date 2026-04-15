Bobby Deol makes first statement on life after Dharmendra's demise, reveals his regrets, bond with Esha, Ahana Deol: 'You misunderstand each other'

Bobby Deol made his first big statement on life after the demise of his father, Dharmendra. Bobby also admitted how he has become closer to his stepsisters, Eisha and Ahana Deol.

It's been over 140 days, and Dharmendra's demise still feels like an unbelievable, distasteful rumour; we wish to deny it. Sadly, that's the bitter truth. Dharmendra's younger son, Bobby Deol, has given his first interview after the demise of Bollywood's He-Man. In the candid chat, Bobby revealed how his papa's death affected him, admitted his regrets, and also revealed how Dharam's death has brought him closer to his stepsisters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Bobby Deol on his biggest regrets

While speaking to Esquire India, Bobby revealed that he wished to spend more quality time with his papa. He said, "There are all these days when I wish I had sat with him more. I wish I had asked him more questions… Now more than ever, I’m mindful of being with my sons, my wife and my family. The box office, the reviews, the roles… eventually they don’t matter, man." Speaking about the true meaning of fame, he added, "Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What’s the point of fame and wealth when there’s no one to witness it with you? You know, I keep watching his reels on Instagram. He was so candid… so full of warmth. Sometimes it feels like he’s talking directly to me."

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Bobby Deol on how he grew closer to Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

Strangely, a positive change happened after Dharmendra's death, which is how his bond with stepsisters Esha and Ahana has improved. "I feel we’re all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you’re hurting… everyone feels their pain is more than the other’s. But you give it time. Let it heal… Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer,” he added. On the work front, Bobby will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. The film is scheduled for May 22 release.